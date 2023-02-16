Football | A good start to the year for the helmets, a long winless streak was broken against Croatia

“The victory was fully deserved”, said Helmareite head coach Marko Saloranta after the opening match of the Cyprus Cup.

Finland the women’s national football team opened the year by beating Croatia 4–1 in the opening match of the Cyprus Cup.

In the match played in Larnaca, Helmariille scored Eveliina Summanen, Linda Sällström, Olga Ahtinen and Jutta Rantala.

Summanen gave Finland the lead with a great free kick in the third minute, but Croatia equalized five minutes later Kristina Nevrklan to be able to shoot freely after the Finnish defense missed him in a special situation.

Sällström, the goal queen in the history of the helmets, scored the 52nd national team goal of her career in the 15th minute, and Ahtinen and Rantala secured a clear victory in the second half. Of course, Croatia got the ball into Finland’s goal posts twice.

“It’s good that we cleared that equalizer quickly, and the victory was fully deserved. Maybe with better performance we could have scored a few more goals, but a good game and I’m really proud of the team”, head coach Marko Saloranta said.

The win ended Finland’s eight-match winless streak in official international matches.

Last year, Helmarit won only one of their official games, and that was against Georgia, one of the continent’s toss-ups. In addition, Wales fell, but that match was an unofficial encounter.

His debut in the official A national matches they scored HJK Joanna Tynnilä and the Norwegian Brann Nanne Ruuskanenwhose performances also pleased the head coach.

Those recovering from injuries were missing from the lineup Emma Koivisto and Emma Peuhkurinen mixed Heidi Kollanen and Adelina Engman due to flu symptoms.

In the tournament, Finland will face Hungary on Sunday and Romania next week on Wednesday. Romania beat Hungary 2–1 on Thursday.

Finland is ranked highest in the women’s national team ranking in the tournament (31st), Romania is 40th, Hungary 42nd and Croatia 60th.

“Hungary is really tough in special situations, and the team has good individual players. Against Romania, it was better game-wise, but Romania took a good win. Both tough games, you won’t get there easy, and that’s fine,” Saloranta reflected on the upcoming opposition of the Cyprus camp.