Football | A goal in goal and a bunch of great saves decided the match between HIFK and SJK for the away team – “Scoring is difficult”

HIFK is still winless at home and in the series jumbo, the Seinjoki players are fighting for access to the upper final series.

of HIFK the 18th match of the season in the football league was already the twelfth loss for the people of Helsinki, when SJK captured the points and the victory By Diego Rojas mixed Noa Laine with goals.

“An away game and such opposition – it wasn’t easy, but we got an important success. The early goal helped, now we just try to increase the wins game by game”, SJK’s English midfielder Jake Dunwoody crystallized.

HIFK once again quite promisingly aimed to open their winning account on their green in front of 2,250 spectators. The stumbling block of the home team was that the star jerseys were not capable of a solid enough unified performance even now. It seems that the opponent will inevitably strike decisively at least once, when the Helsinki striker’s game slows down.

On Monday the home team’s darkest moment happened at the beginning of the game after a quarter of an hour, when SJK’s attack from the right side was blocked by the Brazilian goalkeeper Ramilson Almelda Da Silva to feel. Caught off guard, Rojas was able to finish from four meters freely by sending the ball almost into the inner ceiling of the goal.

As the battle progressed, HIFK’s defender made a lot of brilliant saves, as did SJK’s goalkeeper on the other end Jesse Öst stretched repeatedly strongly zeroing the hosts. At the end of extra time in the 92nd minute, Laine sealed the away win with his goal.

“It was probably the match where we had the most chances to score so far. A little bit the same song as the whole season – scoring is difficult”, defender and captain of HIFK Sakari Mattila regretted.