Football | A goal in extra time saved Sweden, the injured teammate was honored before the game

South Africa took the lead in the second half of the match.

Swedish came up with a last-minute goal to a 2–1 victory over South Africa in the final tournament of the Women’s World Cup. The joy of the Swedish players rose to the ceiling in the last minute of regular time, when Amanda Ilestedt headed the winning goal into the net from a corner kick.

Sweden’s final letter began when Fridolina Rolfö scored a 1–1 equalizing goal in the 65th minute of the game. The second period of the match started with a 0–0 draw until South Africa Hildah Magaia gave his team the lead early in the period. However, the leading position was not enough, as Sweden forced their way to their opening victory in the World Cup scrimmages.

The Swedish players made a touching gesture before the start of the match. They wore Hanna Lundkvist’s jersey in the team photo as a tribute.

Lundkvist was with the team preparing for the World Championships, but an injury at the beginning of the week forced him to miss the tournament.

“It was the players’ wish to have his shirt in the team photo to show support for him due to an injury that came close to the World Cup”; said the spokesperson of the Swedish national team Fredrik Madestam According to Expressen.

Sweden won bronze medals at the 2019 World Championships.