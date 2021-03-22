Football A giant TV deal for the English Women’s Super League – worth over € 24 million

Both Super League and Tier 2 teams get their share of the TV money.

Football The English Women’s Super League WSL received a gigantic and revolutionary TV contract, news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC on Monday.

The three-year contract is worth seven million pounds, or just over 8.1 million euros a year, for a total of more than 24 million euros.

With the deal, Sky Sports, Britain’s largest pay-TV brand, will show up to 44 women’s Super League matches a season. The BBC shows the league in 22 free matches every year.

“This is a major deal, and not just for WSL but for women’s football as a whole,” as the head of women’s football Kelly Simmons said according to AFP.

Agreement is, according to AFP, the first to sell women’s football series rights separately from men’s series TV rights. In addition, all 12 WSL clubs will receive their share of the revenue, and money will also be channeled to the second level of the Championship.

Three Finns will play in WSL this season. Tinja-Riikka Korpela representing Everton and Nora Heroum mixed Emma Koivisto Brighton & Hove Albionia.

In Finland, WSL can be watched through Elisa Viihde Viaplay. The agreement is valid until 2024.