Football | A friend patted Roni Hudd, 18, on the shoulder in the middle of class – a crazy sight was revealed on the giant website

Roni Hudd, who received surprising attention, comes from a real sports family. Sisko plays for Superpes and father coaches ice hockey in Norway.

VPS super promise Roni Hudd, 18, noticed in the middle of Vaasa Lyceum’s high school mathematics class that he patted his classmate on the shoulder. A school friend had browsed an internationally popular one Transfer market-football website, where startling information was found on a wintry Monday in January.

Hudd, who was solving equations on the adjacent console, had risen to number three on the site’s list of the most searched players, leaving behind, among other things, the living megastars of the sport Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s. In front of Hudd, the second place was currently held by the one representing Chelsea Joao Felixfor which Atletico Madrid paid a transfer fee of 126 million euros in 2019.

What the hell had happened?

“To this day, I still don’t know how my name got there at the top of the list. My agent Tomi Linkojoki has certainly promoted me to Europe, but that in no way explains the high ranking. The feeling was at the same time confused and of course flattered. I wasn’t really aware of the whole site, so my first thought was, what the heck is this,” laughs Hudd.

In junior national teams the brilliant Hudd debuted in the Veikkausliiga in the ranks of the Vaasa club last season, playing in 18 matches. The number of games was a respectable achievement for a 17-year-old at the time.

“Certainly my good moves have been noticed by the world and my agent has done a good job. There are a lot of observers at the games of the junior national teams, and that’s probably why my name is known.”

“ “I’m not in a hurry and my affairs are fine in Vaasa. In addition to playing, I go to high school and I can live at home.”

Hudd says that he found out through his agent that especially German clubs have been interested in getting an attacking midfielder in their ranks. Hudd does not mention the names of the clubs, but there have been contacts from Bundesliga clubs, among others

“However, we are talking about big clubs, shall we say so.”

However, the budding interest did not progress to a move in the January transfer window. The games of Hudd, who turned 18 in January, will continue for the time being at his parent club, with which the player extended his contract in April until the end of the 2024 season. Thus, a possible transfer would bring monetary compensation to VPS.

“I’m not in a hurry, and my affairs are fine in Vaasa. Along with playing, I go to high school and I can live at home. I feel that for now this is the best environment for me to develop, even though my goals are abroad. However, the opportunity and the offer must be such that I feel it will advance my development”, Hudd reflects analytically.

Roni Hudd's sister plays for Superpes and father coaches ice hockey in Norway.

Although especially German clubs have been after the Vaasa man, the young man’s favorite club can be found a little further south.

“Barcelona, ​​it’s always been,” Hudd exclaims almost in the middle of the question.

“Vespu” Hudd, who broke into the starting line-up this season and is comfortable in the top ten spot, has been able to utilize his strengths in adult games as well, despite his young age. Explosive starting speed and good balance make the VPS player difficult to stop, especially in one-on-one combat situations.

Although the development has been fast, Hudd sets at least one clear goal for the current season.

“I’m an attacking player, so goals are expected of me. We need to see more of them,” Hudd, who hit twice last season and once this spring, taps.

VPS coach Jussi Nuorela praises his young player’s ambitious attitude and desire to improve every day. Nuorela has been able to see up close Hudd’s rise to the national team as a young boy.

“Roni is an all-around interesting player. He has excellent starting speed, he is unpredictable in his decisions and his excellent ability to perform with the ball in small spaces is also one of the young man’s strengths”, says Nuorela.

“ “It is clear that if Ron’s development continues as seen, his future will be abroad.”

Nuorela understands that the youth national team player, who joined the betting league team as a minor, is also of interest outside the borders of Finland. However, Nuorela, who has also played abroad several times in her own playing career, reminds us of the importance of composure when it comes to young talents.

“I would always prefer to have a little bit of fun. It is clear that if Roni’s development continues as seen, his future will be abroad. However, there is no rush, because in my opinion the Veikkausliiga is an excellent development series for young players.”

Sports matters in the Hudd family aren’t just limited to football. Big sister Emma plays for Superpes in Virkiä, Lapua, and father Nicklas the road has taken me to Norway as an ice hockey coach.

“It’s enough to talk about different sports a little bit every day,” Hudd laughs.