Sunday, December 4, 2022
Football | A former Bundesliga player and 115 kilograms of cocaine were left behind by the police

December 3, 2022
Dušan Petković has been arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of smuggling a large shipment of cocaine.

Serbian played in the men’s national football team and in the German Bundesliga Dušan Petkovic has been arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of smuggling a large shipment of cocaine. Sakslaislehti reported on it, for example Bild.

Petkovic and his suspected accomplices were organizing the smuggling of a cargo of cocaine from South America to Rotterdam, Holland. The police suspect that the incident is part of organized crime.

With the cooperation of the Serbian police and Europol, the authorities tracked down Petkovic’s cop and raided an industrial hall in the Belgian town of Arlon. There, cocaine discs had been disguised as building materials, among other things, before onward transport.

Including Petkovic, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, and many more are still being sought.

Petkovic, 48, played in the Bundesliga for Nürnberg and Wolfsburg at the beginning of the millennium. His father Ilija Petković coached Serbia in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and included his injured son in the competition team by Mirko Vučinić in place of. The boy’s preference caused a big uproar, and Dušan Petković did not play in the World Cup in the end.

Recommended

