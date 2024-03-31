Football | A football star who escaped criminal convictions to Russia ended up behind bars in Dubai – a priceless description of the prisoners' conditions

Quincy Promes' life is anything but the glamor of his playing years.

Former soccer star Quincy Promises is serving a long prison sentence in the United Arab Emirates. Promes was arrested at Dubai Airport in early March and again in the middle of the month. The latest arrest took place when his club Spartak Moscow were on their way back from a training camp.

Now the harsh conditions in which the millionaire futhai has to face his sentence have been revealed. Dutch De Telegraaf reported this week about the harsh conditions in Al Aweer prison.

Promes is reportedly serving his sentence in a six-person cell. He sleeps in a bunk in a cell with people sleeping on the floor. In total, up to 20 people have been crammed into the cell at one time.

Prisoners are allowed to exercise three times a week, but the prison does not have any equipment or special facilities for exercise or fitness.

No vegetables or fruits are served to prisoners. You can watch television during the day outside Cell with other prisoners.

The Telegraph according to Promes, there are four other Dutch people waiting to be transferred back to Holland in the same cell. Other “cellmates” are e.g. From Pakistan, Egypt and India. They don't know who Promes is.

According to the newspaper, the prison is known for really violent conditions. Rapes are known to be an everyday fact in Al Aweer. There are not many guards, and the cells are cold and loud.

Prisoners must keep their hair as short as possible at all times. If the hair grows wild, the prisoner may lose the right to watch TV or call home.

Promises would like him to be extradited to Russia, where he was allowed to live freely and comfortably despite the sentences.

The authorities in Holland, on the other hand, naturally want the multi-criminal Promes to return to his home country to serve out his sentence under less harsh conditions.

Where the footballer is transferred, if transferred, is entirely up to the Dubai court.

Promes has been convicted in Holland both for stabbing his cousin and for his involvement in a huge, 1.3-ton cocaine smuggling ring. The sentence for the stabbing was 1.5 years in prison, six years for the drug crime.

Promises however, continued his life in Russia as if nothing had happened. On his own social media, Promes seemed to be flaunting the wealth he earned during his playing years and complaining to the authorities, who couldn't catch him.

The sentences were handed down only after the start of the war in Ukraine, and Russia has not been willing to cooperate with the Dutch authorities.

On the whole, the training camp was full of difficulties for Promes. He was involved in a traffic accident on February 29 and left the scene before authorities arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of this crime.

Promes was released from prison the next day, but was not allowed to leave the country until the next hearing of the case on March 12. Meanwhile, the rest of Spartak's team already left Dubai due to the continuation of the Russian Premier League.

The Dutch footballer had to stay in the country to wait for the traffic violation to be processed. Promes was re-arrested on March 12, at which time Dutch authorities sent an official extradition request.

Since then, Promes has been sitting in a notorious prison in the United Arab Emirates, waiting for the court to decide his fate.

The United Arab Emirates has an agreement on the extradition of prisoners with the Netherlands.