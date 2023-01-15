Football | A fan kicked the goalkeeper in the back in the Premier League’s top match

Emotions ran high in North London during the local match between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Football The top match of the English Premier League ended with a victory for Arsenal, when they overthrew Tottenham in the North London derby. The league leader’s victory numbers on the away field were 2–0, and after the match, emotions ran high.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale went to get his drinking bottle by the goal. Tottenham striker on the way Richarlison poked him in the head, and after getting the drink bottle, Ramsdale got kicked in the back by a fan who had climbed on top of the security fence.

Ramsdale was not injured in the situation, and the supporter took his legs under after the kick. There will probably still be further consequences.

The players of both teams rushed to the place, and especially the Arsenal players were quite hot. The head coach Mikel Arteta had to block the midfielder Granit Xhakaso that this would not have worsened the situation.

Ramsdale commented on the events after the match.

“The Spurs fans shouted at me in the second half and I gave them back. Then one fan jumped on the fence and gave me a little slap on the back. It was a shame because this is just a football match after all,” he said.

Thanks to the win, Arsenal increased their league lead to nine points. Tottenham continues in fifth place.