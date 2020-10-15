Football A draw with Holland dropped from the Italian group in the League of Nations

Wales rose to the top of the Finnish block on Wednesday night.

Italian the national football team lost their top spot in the League of Nations to Poland after playing a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Italian Lorenzo Pellegrini took the lead in the 16th minute. In less than ten minutes, the Netherlands leveled off Donny van de Beekin with paint.

The top of Group A is held by Poland, which won Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-0 in the match of the evening.

The Netherlands is third in the block, two points away from Poland. Italy and Poland have a point difference.

“We will win the next two matches,” the Italian coach Roberto Mancini warned about the remaining games in the block.

“The match against Poland will not put pressure on us: we will win the next two,” he told news agency AFP.

On Wednesday several League of Nations matches were played. Finland defeated Ireland 1–0 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

With his victory, Finland momentarily moved to the top of its block. However, Wales passed Finland by beating Bulgaria 1-0.

It would have been enough for the Finnish leadership that Wales had played a draw. Indeed, the encounter between Division B Bulgaria and Wales was equal for a long time. Wales solved the match in the 85th minute.

Wales leads the block with a point. It has ten points and Finland has nine. Ireland is third with two points and Bulgaria last with one point.

League of Nations on Wednesday:

Division A:

Strand 1: Poland-Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0, Italy-Netherlands 1-1

Block 2: England-Denmark 0-1, Iceland-Belgium 1-2

Block 3: Croatia-France 1-2, Portugal-Sweden 3-0

Division B:

Block 1: Norway-Northern Ireland 1-0, Romania-Austria 0-1

Block 2: Slovakia-Israel 2-3, Scotland-Czech Republic 1-0

Block 3: Turkey – Serbia 2–2, Russia – Hungary 0–0

Block 4: Finland – Ireland 1–0 (0–0), Bulgaria – Wales 0–1

Division C:

Block 2: Northern Macedonia-Georgia 1-1, Estonia-Armenia 1-1

Strand 3: Moldova-Slovenia 0-4, Greece-Kosovo 0-0

Block 4: Lithuania-Albania 0-0, Belarus-Kazakhstan 2-0