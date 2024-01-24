Football | A draw was enough for Liverpool to reach the finals of the English League Cup

In the final, Liverpool will face Chelsea.

Football Liverpool became the second finalist of the English League Cup on Wednesday night. The team played a 1–1 draw against home team Fulham in the second match of the semi-finals.

The first meeting of the match pair ended with a 2–1 victory for Liverpool.

Liverpool scored the opening goal of the second match at the beginning of the first half Luiz Diaz. Fulham's Issa Diop the equalizer at the end of the second half provided a moment of excitement for the end of the match.

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the League Cup final on February 25.