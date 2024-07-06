Football | A dark defeat for HJK on the eve of the Champions League: “An eggless performance from us”

Football|Ilves brought down the club for the first time in five years under the leadership of Joona Vetel.

6.7. 18:27

Tampere

Tammelan in a wonderful environment, a refreshing breath of the big world of football was seen on Saturday, when Ilves, which is making a strong ascent, challenged the domestic mighty club HJK in the league competition.

The expected encounter drew 7,952 spectators to the sold-out stadium, of which more than a thousand came to support the Club, mostly from the capital region.

The visiting audience, who went on a mega trip, expected to see an emotional struggle for victory, but instead of a thrilling play, the home team’s amazing display was seen on the field.

The team from Tampere, in high spirits, posted a crushing 3-0 score on the scoreboard and registered for the championship at the same time.

Toppling the club was a rare treat for Ilves. The previous victory was five years ago from the old Tammela. Then Tiomoko Fofana kicked off the Tampere celebrations after sinking the 2–1 winning goal.

HJK’s Noah Pallas (right) and Ilves’ Marius Söderbäck met on Saturday in Tampere.

Now Ilves offered knockout drops right at the top by hitting the ball into the Klubi’s net twice during the first quarter.

First Joona Veteli got his right foot free inside the penalty area and sent the ball in through the back post. Point after point Santeri Haarala finished clinically Oiva Jukkolan button input.

The final seal came a quarter of an hour before the end, when Roope Risk got to enjoy it after Vetel’s great pass.

“An eggless show from us. It feels bad, but these things always happen from time to time. Now we have to turn our eyes quickly towards Tuesday. We have the next game already then in Lithuania”, the club’s top player Diogo Tomas referred to the Champions League qualifiers.

The club won its previous four league matches with a combined score of 13–3, but now the team was not even close to the points.

“Ilves was much more prepared and better. That’s when you usually win the game,” Tomas stated.

“Finland is only one Stadi”, the banner of HJK ​​supporters read at the beginning of the match.

Club plays with high stakes according to his habit.

The head coach changed already after the middle of May, when things didn’t work as expected. A man I know from before Toni Korkeakunnas took command.

The club’s movements continued after the transfer window opened less than a week ago. The people of Helsinki announced four confirmations within a few days.

Break the familiar paint stick Lee Erwin arrived in Helsinki from the Lebanese Al-Ahed with a contract for the rest of the season. The national team player who suffered from injuries Daniel O’Shaughnessy returned to familiar surroundings to seek a new boost for his career.

In addition, the Estonian midfielder was injured Kevor Palumets and a Belgian top player Alessandro Albanesewho convinced the coaching staff during a short test period.

Among them, Erwin and Palumets came in as substitutes in Tammela, but the offer was still small. O’Shaughnessy sat on the bench for the entire game. Albanese was not yet in the lineup.

HJK’s supporters presented a statement against the VAR video review system.

The new ones the men came fittingly just before the start of the Champions League qualifiers. The first challenge is Panevėžys.

The Finns’ hopes are high, because the Lithuanian champion has been in dire straits this year and has sunk to the tail in his own series.

The club will now have a two-week break to concentrate on the Champions League, until the league matches resume on July 20 against Haka.

The evening is special for Erwin, who won the league’s top scorer in the 2022 season specifically in Haka’s shirt. The Scot scored 20 hits then.