Football | A cool-headed performance from Ilves – continued at the expense of the big club in the Conference League

Football|Three times, Ilves came from behind to level in joint goals.

To Tampere Ilves made a huge surprise with football in the Conference League. Ilves sent the big Austrian club Austria Wien out of the tournament after a penalty shootout. The total goals before penalty kicks were 5–5.

In the penalty shootout, all Ilves shooters were successful. Ilves goalkeeper Take Virtanen managed to save the fifth Austria Wien shooter by Dominik Fitz company, and Ilves got to celebrate the place in the third round.

Lynx went into the second half with a goal in the lead after the 2–1 victory in the Tampere game. In Vienna, after 90 minutes, the scoreboard showed Austria Vienna’s 3-2 victory, so the total goals were equal 4-4.

Ilves pulled out in the last moments for the next match. Aapo Mäenpää leveled the match against the Austrian giants in the 90th minute. In addition to Mäenpää, Ilves was successful in the evening in Vienna Lauri Ala-Myllymäki in the first half of the match. Ala-Myllymäki’s goal narrowed the home team’s lead to 2–1 in the second game. The combined goals were equal 3-3 after Ala-Myllymäki’s goal. Ilves therefore came from behind with both of their goals in regular time.

In the follow-up match Nik Prelec managed to score a goal for the home team in the 97th minute. But for the third time in the match, Ilves came from behind in terms of goals: Marius Söderbäck brought Ilves to level in the 112th minute.

Remember Kuopio Palloseura, one of the Finnish teams in the conference league, will play the second leg against Tromssa from Norway on Thursday. KuPS lost their home game 0–1, so the next place requires an away win.

Helsinki Football Club’s games continue next week in the third qualifying round. HJK will play against the Montenegrin champions FK Dečič and start their game at home.