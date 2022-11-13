Football | A confusing sight in Qatar: “fans” from different countries celebrate in the streets – women and children are nowhere to be seen

Many citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka are fans of Argentina.

Football The World Cup starts in Qatar next Sunday, so football fans from different countries have already arrived in large numbers. Or is there anyway?

Norwegian Dagbladet says that, for example, a big soccer party is already going on in the streets of Doha, and soccer fans are there in droves.

For example, the supporters of Argentina are not Argentinian, but members of Argentina Qatar Fans. Qatari Al Jazeera according to the association was founded a year ago, and the members represent several nationalities, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and India. There are said to be 5,000 members.

Former commercial director of the Danish Football Association Ronnie Hansen shared several videos of celebrating Argentina, Brazil and England fans on Twitter. He also paid closer attention to the fans.

“Second [kansallisuuksien lisäksi] the surprising thing is that there are no women and children among the supporters of different countries,” Hansen wrote in his Twitter thread, which he has since deleted after receiving a lot of various comments.

Dagbladet also mentions that Qatar has bought supporter groups and that most of them are from South Asia.

Already before has been told, that Qatar has, among other things, paid for the trips of 50 Dutch football fans. In return, Qatar wants positive publicity on social media.

England supporters in Doha.

Ghana supporters gathered in Lusail, Qatar.