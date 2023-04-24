Football | A comical pass from the opponent, Joel Pohjanpalo hit again

Pohjanpalo is fourth in the Italian Serie B goal exchange.

Finland striker of the national football team Joel Pohjanpalo continued his good scoring streak in Italy’s second highest league level, Serie B. Pohjanpalo already scored his 13th goal of the season, when Venetsia, which he represented, claimed a 4-1 away victory over Ternana.

Pohjanpalo completed their team’s 2-0 goal after just over half an hour of play and received quite a bit of help from the opponent.

Venetsia cleared the situation from their own defensive zone, and Pohjanpalo also chased after the ball.

Ternana’s goalkeeper Antony Iannarilli went far from his goal against the situation, but the communication with the defense was not quite right.

The defender disturbed by the Venice player didn’t seem to know what to do in the situation. In the end, the ball hit him in the head just before the goalkeeper could get to the situation.

The ball bounced from the defender’s head straight to Pohjanpalo’s running line, and the attacker placed the ball in the net just before Ternana’s player could slide into the situation.

On the bottom fire had a great chance to score another goal in the match, but Iannarilli perfectly saved the Finnish penalty kick after 50 minutes of play.

Venetsia is in 14th place in the 20-team league. Pohjanpalo is fourth in the goal market with 13 hits. At the top is Cagliari Gianluca Lapadula with 17 goals.