ManU applied for a 4-0 away win from Real Sociedad in Spain.

Manchester United began the European League playoffs with a crushing performance.

The team applied for a 4-0 away win from Real Sociedad in Spain and practically decided the continuation place already in the opening of the match pair.

Real Sociedad, fifth in the Spanish main league, was badly left in the leg, and in the opening goal, the team did the right job.

Marcus Rashford sent a vertical feed Bruno Fernandesille. A pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Real Sociedadin slip through on goal.

Fernandes also scored his team’s second goal, and Rashford and Daniel James complemented the guests ’evening of glory.

Thursday other winners of the round included Tottenham, Glasgow Rangers and Villarreal.

Tottenham claimed a 4- to 1-win from Wolfsberger of Austria, while Rangers, represented by Glen Kamara, took a 4-3 win from Royal Antwerp. Villarreal, on the other hand, claimed a 2-0 away win from Salzburg.

A Finnish national team keeper who injured his heel in a Bundesliga match at the weekend Lukas Hradecky was sidelined when Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 3-4 loss to the Swiss Young Boys.

Leverkusen rose from a 0–3 loss to the levels, but the hosts hit the winning goal in the final moments of the match.