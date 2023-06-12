Football | A Chinese fan stomped on Lionel Messi’s bus – the end result is a confusing selfie

A Chinese admirer of Lionel Messi tried several ways to get a picture of his idol.

For hours waiting, expensive hotel room and breathless following through Beijing. A Chinese got to experience these Lionel Messi’s an admirer who ended up getting a wasted selfie with his idol.

Messi, who announced his transfer to Inter Miami last week, is currently in the Chinese capital, because Argentina will play a friendly match there against Australia next Thursday. Messi is followed by numerous fans who want to see even a glimpse of him.

One of them is Liu Yuhang, a 26-year-old computer programmer from Liaoning. He tells the news agency AFP that he fell in love with Messi a decade ago.

“He’s not just an athlete, he’s an artist. He’s given me a purpose to live and he’s kind of become a matter of faith for me,” Liu told AFP.

Liu says he was very excited when he heard Messi was visiting China. However, he knew that seeing his idol would be difficult.

At first Liu joined other fans outside the Argentina team hotel, but by the time Messi got inside the hotel, he was hardly visible.

Liu was not discouraged by this. He spent around 250 euros and took a room at the team’s hotel, but tight security prevented him from getting close to Messi.

Liu’s chance finally came on Sunday, when he saw the Argentina team bus leaving for the training ground. Liu took the bicycle under him and began a frenzied chase through hot Beijing.

The bus stopped at red lights and Liu got his reward: a confused Messi waved from the back seat of the bus, and Liu got a selfie with Messi in the background after quite a long journey.

“At that moment I was really happy. I wasted quite a lot of money on this, but if I hadn’t… I would definitely always regret it,” Liu stated.

Argentina and Australia’s friendly match will be played in the renovated 68,000 capacity stadium. The tickets were sold in an instant and Liu doesn’t have a ticket either.

“I tried to buy but I couldn’t,” said Liu, who plans to watch the match live with his friends.