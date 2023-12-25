Football | A boy grew up in Brazil who earned the nickname Phenomenon – on the most important day, he lay on the floor and shook

For a long time, the young Ronaldo scored goals at a faster rate than anyone else – including Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. In Italy, he got the nickname Ilmiö. Then injuries crushed the superstar's career. To get back to the top, Ronaldo had to reinvent himself. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Of the greatest legends there are often two versions. First there is the supremely talented chubby-cheeked teenager who rises to the top of his sport and seems to dominate it for years.

Then adversity knocks the hero down. To get back to the top, the grown man idol must reinvent himself. This is how another version of the hero is born, who reclaims his position and seals the legend's place in history.