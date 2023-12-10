Football | A boy from Birmingham is winning plaudits for his maturity night after night – but mum Denise is still making his bed

Jude Bellingham celebrated Real Madrid’s victory over rivals FC Barcelona in late October. Bellingham scored the deciding goal of the match.

Jude Bellingham, 20, may already be the best soccer player in the world. Everyone is amazed at how mature the Real Madrid star is despite his young age. Bellingham has given another message by publicly saying, among other things, that his own mother still makes his bed. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.