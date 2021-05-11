Football 17-year-old Casper Terho fired into the top corner: HJK succeeded for each of their finish points in an empty Ratina

HJK took an easy victory in the Veikkausliiga.

Ilves – HJK 0–3

Helsinki For a long time, the football club, or HJK in short, did not worry about its Finnish Cup final loss to the local ball club in Kuopio. At the same time as the puck league championship was celebrated in Rauma, HJK ran the opening half with his goals from Ilve in Tampere.

“Well came back after disappointing,” HJK’s topper Miro Tenho stated Ruudu in an interview after the match and referred to a cup loss.

The Veikkausliiga match played in the Ratina sun of Tampere (no crowd, of course) ended with the Club’s 3–0 victory.

HJK started the match with a very different line-up to the Cup final last Sunday. The 20-year-old became the goalkeeper Jakob Tånnander. The tip did not cool Roope Risk but Anthony Olusanya. There are also other exchanges with the club commander Toni Koskela had done.

The match only had eight minutes to play when HJK scored a classic base goal. Lucas Lingman gave a corner kick, and Daniel O’Shaughnessy pushed the ball to the goal.

After 25 minutes, Lingman were awarded a free kick. The shot went wide. The ball looked to have taken a deflection on the way in, but he’s claiming it!

Lingman’s goal was only five minutes away, and the match was experienced by a 17-year-old Casper Terhon star moment. A fine break into the penalty area and the ball sank into the top corner. The goal was the second season for Terho.

In the second half, there were few or no goals at all, so HJK scored from each of their decent goals.

In the second half, Ilves scored once for the Club’s goal line. That was Ilves’ contribution to this match.

With the victory, HJK returned to the Veikkausliiga pole position. There are two wins and one draw in the pile. IFK Mariehamn is the only team to have won all of their matches – the islanders have played two matches.

Tuesday night In the second league match, Cupmestari KuPS went on a looting trip in Lahti. The rich match ended with a 4-2 victory for the people of Kuopio.