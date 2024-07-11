Football | 10-year-old Sodbileg Shijir traveled thousands of kilometers to play in Finland – was impressed by the hotel’s breakfast

Football|There was plenty of buzz on Töölö’s football fields on Thursday when the next games of the Helsinki Cup started.

From heaven it’s slowly sprinkling water, but it doesn’t slow things down when Deren FC’s 10-year-old boys warm up before Thursday’s fateful match.

The Helsinki club Sapa will soon face off. The stakes are high, as the continuation of the B10 series is at stake.

The journey of the opponents in green shirts to Töölö’s field has been thousands of kilometers shorter than that of Deren’s players, who have traveled to Finland from Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia.

“The journey was really long. It lasted one whole day”, Deren’s central defender Sodbileg Shijir tells in fluent English.

Travel did not go directly to Finland, because the Mongolian club’s junior teams are on a tour of the Nordic countries, during which, in addition to Helsinki, they will play in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

10-year-old Sodbileg says that they will be on the trip for a total of about a month. Even though the beginning is long, Sodbileg says that he hasn’t had time to be homesick. A trip to Europe is fully enjoyed.

Deren FC players warming up.

The journey from Mongolia to Northern Europe was by plane: first to Istanbul and from there onwards.

The teams traveled to Finland from Stockholm by ship. The guide who met Deren at Katajannokka on Monday Julia Ant-Wuorinen players had a lot of stuff with them.

“Some of the bags were bigger than the players themselves,” says Ant-Wuorinen with a laugh.

in the Helsinki Cup the playing foreign teams stay mainly in hotels in different parts of the city. There are a total of four teams from Mongolia, all from Deren FC.

The club participated in the Helsinki Cup for the first time already in 2019.

More than 1,800 teams from a total of 20 countries are participating

The tournament is played on more than 20 courts in different parts of the capital region

It was organized for the first time already in 1976

Deren’s teams stay in a hotel near Helsinki-Vantaa airport. From there, players and coaches travel to games by bus or train. There will be a Finnish guide who will make sure that the trip goes smoothly.

Despite his young age, Sodbileg is already a Helsinki Cup champion. He says that he was also involved last year, when Deren’s teams traveled to Finland.

“It’s nice to play here. It’s a little different on the field than at home,” says Sodbileg.

The 10-year-old central defender has been playing football for four years now. He got excited about the sport from his father’s example.

Sodbileg says that both he and his teammates have had a good time in Helsinki. The days are punctuated by matches and bus trips to them.

On Tuesday evening, Deren’s teams participated together with other clubs in the tournament’s opening parade, which ended at the steps of Helsinki Cathedral. On Wednesday, traditional evening parties, or more precisely, parties, were organized in the Käpylä sports park.

At the hotel, Sodbileg’s time has passed like any other 10-year-old: browsing the phone, hanging out with friends and playing the card game Uno.

“We have a team meeting once a day where we gather.”

According to Sodbileg, he also had time to test the hotel’s sauna department. He enjoyed himself in the sauna, but the water in the pool was “just too cold”.

“Other than that, it’s been warm in Finland, that’s nice,” says Sodbileg.

In Ulaanbaatar, you can even enjoy hot weather in the summer, but the winters are on average colder than in Finland.

Sodbileg Shijir says he watched the European football championships. He thinks Spain will win.

The club was founded in the capital of Mongolia, Ulan Bator, in 2008.

The club includes a men’s representative and second team, a women’s team and several junior teams.

The men’s representative team plays at the highest league level in Mongolia.

The impact The hotel’s Finnish breakfast buffet, whose dishes he praises as tasty, has made Sodbileg especially.

A couple of mornings, however, breakfast has been missed, because getting out of bed has produced difficulties.

Julia Ant-Wuorinen, a guide who traveled with Deren’s teams, recognizes the problem.

“One morning, the players were sitting at the breakfast table with cups of tea in their hands, when I went to say that we had to leave now or we would be late. Then the cups stayed there.”

If scheduling problems are not calculated, cultural clashes have been avoided, according to Ant-Wuorinen.

“ One morning, the players were sitting at the breakfast table, cups of tea in their hands, when I went to say that we had to leave now or we would be late.

Helsinki Cup is a real melting pot of cultures, as there are clubs from a total of 20 countries. People have traveled to the place from, among others, Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico.

On Tuesday, Icelandic soccer people were also sitting in the stands of the Töölö ball field. Hlynur Steinn, Tinna Hrund and Benidikt Hreinn encouraged their 14- and 15-year-old sons in a match against Tikkurila Palloseura. The game ended 0–0.

The Icelanders who traveled to Finland for their summer vacation said that they weighed between participating in the Spanish tournament and the Helsinki Cup. Finland was chosen as the tournament location because of the weather.

“It’s better for an Icelander to be here than in Barcelona. It’s too hot there,” says Hrund.

The boys’ Vestri team trains outside in Iceland all year round. Steinn showed a picture from his cell phone of his son training in the dead of night.

Icelanders praised the Helsinki Cup and Finland’s summer weather, but were horrified by the seagulls’ insolence.

“There are seagulls absolutely everywhere. They take away the food,” says Hreinn.

Iceland’s Vestri (in blue shirt) played a 0-0 draw with Tips.

Seagulls however, it won’t be seen when Deren FC and Sapa take on each other in Töölö on Thursday.

It’s buzzing on the edge of the field. The coaches of both teams shout instructions to the players.

Even though Deren FC went into Thursday’s follow-up match at the top of their group, the team from Helsinki is too tough to break. The match ends with a 3–0 victory for Sapa.

The faces of Sodbileg and the other Deren players shine with disappointment for a while after the match, but it is soon forgotten when it’s time to move on to the next court. There is a game between Deren’s 14-year-old boys against Korso Palloseura.

Fortunately, Deren’s 10-year-olds will also get another screen place when the teams continue their tour towards the next Nordic country.