The former top striker Robin van Persie becomes the new head coach at the Dutch football cup winner Feyenoord Rotterdam. The 41-year-old changes from league competitor SC Heerenveen to the Champions League round of 16 and signs a contract on Monday until 2027.

In his birthplace Rotterdam, he took over the successor of Brian Priske, who was released two weeks ago. While Feyenoord’s managing director Dennis Te Kloese is happy “that we can commit a real club icon as a new Feyenoord coach with Robin van Persie”, Heerenveen reacted with incomprehension.

General Director Ferry de Haan can understand the “ambition”, but “the time in the middle of the season is very unfavorable for us. We have started a joint adventure and would have liked to finish the current season. ” Van Persie had only taken over the club at the beginning of the season, it was his first stop as head coach.

Previously, the 102-time international at Feyenoord, where he started his professional career in 2001 and ended in 2019, worked as a striker coach. In his career, van Persie successfully stormed for FC Arsenal, Manchester United and Fenerbahce Istanbul for years. With his new team, he meets Inter Milan in the round of 16 of the premier class (March 5th and 11th).