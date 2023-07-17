Or it could be due to the driver.

The new AMG GT has not yet been revealed, but the car was already present at Goodwood this weekend. The model is still wrapped in light camouflage, but that leaves little to the imagination. The AMG GT will look very much like its predecessor, but now comes standard with the large mouth of the Black Series.

Despite the similarities with its predecessor, it will not be a two-seater but a four-seater. Not entirely coincidentally, the new SL is also a four-seater. The AMG GT will in fact be the closed version of the SL, but with its own design.

Unfortunately, the demonstration at Goodwood did not go entirely according to plan. The above video shows how a donut session ends in the sprinkle bale. Fortunately, it is not going very fast and the damage is limited. But it is a bit of a silly way to present your new car.

Video Credit: TFJJ

This article Video – The new AMG GT is not so good at donuts appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Footage #AMG #isnt #great #donuts