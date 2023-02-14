Video footage from a drone in the city of Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey, showed the extent of the devastation caused by the earthquake, which led to the collapse of dozens of buildings and forced hundreds of families to live in tents set up in a stadium in freezing temperatures.
The empty buildings with their crumbling walls show the strength of the earthquake that destroyed last week the city located near the epicenter of the tremor that struck southern Turkey and Syria.
Two photographs, one taken in 2020 and the other after the earthquake, shed light on the effects of the devastation in the city, with many homes reduced to rubble. However, some residential buildings apparently sustained minor damage, as cracks appeared in some of their walls.
The earthquake, which killed more than 37,000 people in Turkey and Syria, destroyed entire cities in the two countries, leaving survivors homeless in freezing cold, sometimes sleeping on piles of rubble.
More than 158,000 people have been displaced from the vast areas rocked by the earthquake, which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, in southern Turkey.
