The crew of a Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter destroyed an armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU). Footage of the successful completion of the combat mission on Tuesday, June 27, was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As noted, aviation operated in the South-Donetsk direction. Together with the guided missile armored vehicle, the Ukrainian crew was eliminated.

Earlier, on June 20, the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter during one of the sorties came under enemy fire, as a result of which its tail came off. However, this did not prevent the pilot from returning the car to the home airfield.

Prior to that, on June 18, the crew of the Ka-52 destroyed two armored personnel carriers of Ukrainian nationalists, who were moving at high speed in the South Donetsk direction. On the frames of the combat mission, you can see how the aiming is adjusted as the target moves.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

