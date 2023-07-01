Home page World

The fatal accident of the “Titan” was about two weeks ago. An expert is now calling what he believes is the real reason for the implosion.

Munich – Why did the submarine “Titan” implode on the way to the Titanic? The accident killed five people, who are said to have died immediately in the accident. An expert now calls the probable cause of the implosion.

Why did the “Titan” implode on the way to the Titanic?

When contact with the “Titan” broke off and the submarine disappeared, the reason was initially unclear. After a few days it was clear that the “Titan” imploded shortly after take-off and killed five people in a split second. In the days that followed, more and more former passengers and safety experts criticized the operator OceanGate and Stockton Rush, who died in the “Titan”. The reason: The safety precautions of the “Titan” are said to have been insufficient.

Loud insider OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is said to have told that old aircraft parts were installed in the “Titan”. As emails from Rush show, he dismissed security concerns as “unfounded outcry”. While the official investigation is still ongoing, an expert wants to know the real cause of the implosion. He uses photos of the wreckage as a basis. The cause of the implosion was therefore the carbon fiber hull of the ship – he reports opposite insider.

Expert announces the reason for the implosion of the “Titan”.

Some wreckage has now been recovered from the North Atlantic and brought ashore. Jasper Graham-Jones, Professor of Mechanical and Marine Engineering at the University of Plymouth, analyzed the photos of it for insider. Although the cause of the accident cannot be shown with certainty based on the images, it is likely that the carbon fiber hull could not withstand the pressure at a depth of over 3000 meters. Graham-Jones came to this conclusion, among other things, because the titanium rings that supported the structure of the submarine are still intact.

“It shows that titanium was the right material and the connection to the composite may be the wrong material,” quoted insider Graham Jones. The porthole in the front part of the ship could also have failed – this component was previously criticized. Graham-Jones, however, maintains his theory of carbon fiber fuselage failure. The expert stated that no large plates of the hull were recovered. The carbon fiber might not have held up as it had cracked from many rides. Whether the expert is right with his theory can only be determined after the full inspection.