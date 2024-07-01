Kadyrov: in the Putin district in Grozny, more than 50% of apartments have been sold

In the new microdistrict of the city of Grozny, named after Russian President Vladimir Putin, more than 50 percent of apartments have already been sold. Moreover, most of the lots were purchased under Islamic installment plans. Footage from the construction site in his Telegram-the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, shares on the channel.

“Friends, I started the work week by checking the progress of construction work in the central part of the city, where the outlines of a new microdistrict are gradually emerging, which will be named in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Kadyrov writes. He assures that the construction of the new district is proceeding at an active pace, and there are no difficulties with materials or labor.

In the Putin area it is planned to build 150 apartment buildings, supplementing them with social infrastructure facilities. “In a word, the new complex is not just a collection of buildings, but an integral space for comfortable living and recreation for future residents,” Kadyrov said in a statement. In addition, the transport interchange of the central arteries of the region will be improved – the total length of roads here will be about 10 kilometers.

The initiative to name a new microdistrict in Grozny after the Russian president became known in February. According to Kadyrov, the decision was dictated by “deep gratitude on the part of the Chechen people.”