Footage of the first minutes after a gas explosion in a house in Makhachkala appeared online

Footage taken in the first minutes after a gas explosion in an apartment building in Makhachkala appeared online. They are published Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows a powerful fire that started after a gas explosion. There is a lot of debris scattered on the floor, emergency services employees are working and a lot of people have gathered. The video also shows a cry for help from people on the upper floors of the burning building.

Gas exploded in an apartment building in Dagestan on the evening of Thursday, September 14. The epicenter of the explosion was on the fourth floor, where a fire subsequently started. The house where the emergency occurred was built without permission and was not put into operation. Emergency Situations Ministry employees rescued 10 people and evacuated another 70.

That same evening, gas exploded in Saratov, and a fire subsequently started there. Preliminarily, one person, 53 years old, was injured and was hospitalized. More detailed information about his condition is not provided.