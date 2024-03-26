The FSB published footage of the detention of raiders from the heads of the Ministry of Economic Development

The FSB published footage of the detention of a group of raiders from among the leaders of the Ministry of Economic Development in the Stavropol Territory. I have a video TASS.

The footage shows FSB officers entering the office of one of the ministry employees and letting him look at the papers. Next, the video captured the moment of the search. Expensive foreign cars were found in the garage of one of the detainees, and dollars, euros and rubles were found in the safe.

Earlier it was reported that in the Stavropol Territory, FSB officers uncovered a group of raiders from among the leaders of the Ministry of Economic Development. Investigators opened a criminal case against them under Articles 286 (“Excess of Authority”), 158 (“Theft”) and 163 (“Extortion”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accused were taken into custody.