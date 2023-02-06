The moment of the collapse of a seven-story residential building in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa after the February 6 earthquake was caught on video. Within seconds, the building was reduced to rubble.

The video was filmed by eyewitnesses standing in front of the building. It is likely that the house was seriously damaged during the earthquake, and its collapse was a matter of a few minutes, eyewitnesses suggest.

The house began to lean to the left and fell. Whether the residents managed to leave it is not reported.

“This is how the building collapsed after the shock in Sanliurfa,” the description of the video says.

On February 6, EMSC seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 in Central Turkey. The source lay at a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was 27 km from the city of Gaziantep, where more than 1 million people live.

As a result of the disaster, a historic fortress in the province of Gaziantep, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, collapsed.

The provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Adana were also affected. So, the governor of Malatya, Hulusi Shahin, said that 140 buildings collapsed in the city.

The death toll in Turkey has reached 284, with at least 2,323 injured, Anadolu news agency reported, citing Vice President Fuat Oktay.