Footage of the battle between the crew of the ship “Caesar Kunikov” and naval drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been published

Footage of the battle between the crew of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov and naval drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Black Sea has appeared on the Internet. Video published Telegram-Fighterbomber channel.

The footage shows military personnel firing back at an object moving quickly through the water. The sea drone can only be seen up close for a few seconds before it floats off into the darkness.

Earlier, Ukrainian media wrote that the Caesar Kunikov was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially commented on these statements.

The Kremlin also refused to comment on this information, emphasizing that this issue falls within the competence of the Ministry of Defense.