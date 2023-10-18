A rocket attack on the Al-Ahly hospital in the Gaza Strip, which occurred on the evening of October 17, was caught on video. The footage was published by the Telegram news channel Yediot News.

In the footage you can see the moment of the explosion, as well as the reaction of eyewitnesses to what happened.

The attack on a hospital in Gaza occurred earlier, on October 17. According to the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health, the majority of the victims were women and children, and more than 800 people were killed or injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were not involved in the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the IDF stated that the explosion in a hospital in the Gaza Strip was caused by an unsuccessful launch of an Islamic Jihad rocket (an organization banned in the Russian Federation – Izvestia). The Israeli military later announced confirmation of this information after conducting a re-verification.

However, Islamic Jihad itself denied its guilt in this incident.

On the same day, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on October 18 in connection with the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.