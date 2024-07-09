Eyewitnesses filmed the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the butter factory in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses filmed the aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the butter factory in Sudzha in the Kursk region. The footage was made available to Telegram– Mash channel.
The footage shows a huge column of black smoke rising above the plant. The number of people injured in the attack on the plant is unknown.
