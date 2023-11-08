Izvestia has footage of the consequences of the shelling of the city of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on November 7. The settlement was shelled from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

One of the shells destroyed part of a brick building; glass in another house was broken as a result of the attack. Utility services eliminate the consequences of the incident.

During November 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly shelled Donetsk. The shells were fired at the Voroshilovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, noted that the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU) fired at the center of Donetsk from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The DPR reported 20 victims of the shelling.

As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, reported on November 7, Russia sent a request to the UN Security Council (SC), in which it called for an urgent meeting on November 8 on the fact of the Kiev regime’s attacks on the territory of Donetsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.