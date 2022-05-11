A video said to showcase gameplay footage from a new Tencent-developed Need for Speed ​​mobile game has leaked online.

Need for Speed ​​Mobile, as per a series of job listings spotted earlier this year, currently appears to be in development at Tencent’s Timi Studio, which has also worked on the enormously popular Call of Duty Mobile and Pokémon Unite.

EA is yet to officially unveil a new Need for Speed ​​mobile project, however, meaning the leaked footage – shared on the Need for Speed ​​subreddit earlier today – is the first opportunity many will have had to see the game in action.



Said to have been taken from a recent test, the gameplay footage features around 45 seconds of open-world-style urban racing, switching between sun-drenched daytime driving and neon-hued night, all with a touch of 2019’s Need for Speed ​​Heat about it.

In fact, according to the person responsible for the leak, Need for Speed ​​Mobile – which is being made in Unreal Engine 4 – actually utilizes Heat’s full map, albeit with a number of details changed. It’s also claimed the current build features no story and no cops, and only three available cars – the McLaren F1, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJR, and the Gallardo. Handling, according to the leaker, is similar to Need for Speed ​​Edge and includes some drift boost effects.

While Need for Speed ​​Mobile is still yet to receive its official unveiling, EA have you confirmed a new Criterion-developed entry in the long-running driving series is in the works for PC and consoles. Details on this second project are also fairly limited, but a flurry of recent reports have suggested it’ll be skipping older consoles in favor of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, will be set in a fictional Chicago, and will be launching later this year.