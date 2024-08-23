Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of Su-34 strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier concentration

The Russian Defense Ministry has shown footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber striking a concentration of soldiers and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. The corresponding video was obtained by Lenta.ru.

The first footage shows the plane taking off from the airfield. Then cameras attached to the outside of the aircraft show the launch of two aerial bombs.

“The strike was carried out on reconnoitered camouflaged enemy targets using modernized aviation bombs with a universal planning and correction module,” the statement said.

Related materials:

After completing the mission, the crew returned to the departure airfield, the defense department added.

In Kursk Oblast, fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been going on for over two weeks. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in Belgorod and Bryansk Oblasts. The authorities know nothing about the fate of the people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about 2,000 of them.

During the entire period of fighting in the Russian region, the enemy lost 5,137 servicemen, 69 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 34 artillery pieces, and five anti-aircraft missile systems.