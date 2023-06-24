RT: footage of Prigozhin’s meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov appeared on the network

A video of a meeting between the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner and the generals of the Ministry of Defense has appeared on the network. Personnel publishes R.T.

It is alleged that the shooting was carried out on the territory of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in Rostov-on-Don. The video shows how, first, a businessman walks around the yard with a scarf pulled over his face, surrounded by fighters, and then sits on a bench and talks with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and First Deputy Chief of the GRU of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev .

Earlier, the 161 portal reported that people with unmarked weapons appeared in the center of Rostov-on-Don. Eyewitnesses told the publication that they noticed people in camouflage in the area of ​​​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service, the city administration and one of the police departments.