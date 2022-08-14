Kilometer-long traffic jams formed in the resort town of Sochi. People heading to the airport get out of their cars and walk. The corresponding footage was distributed by netizens on Saturday, August 13.

The footage, for example, also shows a young man getting out of his car while stuck in traffic. It is reported that it may take several hours to reach one point in the city.

According to information Sochistreamthere was an almost 10-kilometer traffic jam in Adler and Khost.

The reason for the traffic problems was the abundance of tourists who came during the summer season.

On July 20, a multi-kilometer traffic jam arose on the way to the popular beaches of Nakhodka. The reason for this was the repair of a small section of the road. Every day, thousands of people pass along the highway, and even with a small restriction, the movement of cars stops