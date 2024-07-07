The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on the Patriot air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Odessa

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) published on its official website on Sunday, July 7 Telegram-channel video recording of the destruction of two launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by a strike from the Iskander operational-tactical complex.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in addition to the Patriot air defense missile systems in the area of ​​the Yuzhnoye settlement in Odessa Oblast, a Giraffe radar station belonging to the Ukrainian army was also destroyed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of Ukrainian military equipment earlier that day.

Earlier, in May, the Russian Armed Forces struck a Patriot air defense system and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of Ukraine in Zaporozhye with an Iskander strike.