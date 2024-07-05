Video of destruction after drone attack on house in Primorsko-Akhtarsk published

Footage of destruction after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a residential apartment building in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, has appeared online. Video published “News”.

The footage, made by the publication’s correspondent Boris Koryagin, shows a damaged roof, pieces of iron, bricks and broken glass scattered over a radius of several meters, torn out by the blast wave. Damaged cars parked near the house are also captured.

Earlier, a video of a powerful explosion during the night attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Primorsko-Akhtarsk appeared. The footage shows a loud sound followed by a flash.

Related materials:

On the night of July 5, Ukraine launched 50 drones at Russia. Air defense systems destroyed 14 of them over Kuban. As reported by the Governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratyev, six people were injured as a result, including two children. It was later learned that a six-year-old girl could not be saved. The authorities confirmed the information.