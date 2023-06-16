Published photos from the scene of a fire at an enterprise in the Kursk region

Photos from the scene of a fire on the territory of an enterprise for the production of blankets and pillows with various fillers in the Kursk region have been published. The footage appeared in Telegram– channel of the head of the Russian border region Roman Starovoit.

The incident occurred on the territory of “Bel-Pol” in the Kursk region. The fire began to spread from the product storage warehouse and in the administrative building.

According to Starovoit, the security services are checking the version of a possible attack by an enemy drone.