A lottery winner decided to smash his new fortune on a lot of nice stuff, which has turned into a barn find some 40 years later.

You probably ask yourself sometimes: if I win that big jackpot of the lottery, what would be in my garage? For some people that is not a dream at all, but reality. Until it turns out that you have to be a little frugal with your new capital before you immediately park tens of thousands of dollars worth of cars in your garage. It seems to be the story of someone who won the lottery in about 1985. After filling a barn with a variety of Mustangs and other old Americans such as the Camaro and the Mercury Cougar. The lottery winner later went bankrupt and in 2022 it is a nice barn find where time has stood still for 40 years. YouTuber Ethan Minnie took a look:

