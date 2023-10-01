Izvestia has obtained footage of the consequences of an accident in Balashikha, where four people died. Correspondent Daria Malakhova visited the scene of the incident on October 1.

According to the journalist, in order to reach the passengers of the car, it first had to be turned over and then the doors were sawed off.

Eyewitnesses said that the car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a KamAZ. The truck overturned, and almost “nothing was left” of the car.

“KAMAZ” left the traffic light, and this [автомобиль] drove into oncoming traffic,” said witnesses of the accident.

According to them, the truck driver survived and is now hospitalized. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

An accident in Balashikha near Moscow occurred earlier that day on Zvezdnaya Street. Law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident.