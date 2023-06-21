Footage appeared from the scene of an accident in Dagestan involving a regular bus, a KamAZ truck and a Toyota Camry car.

The accident occurred near the village of Novokokhanovskoye in the Kizlyar region. The published footage shows that there is practically nothing left of the passenger car, the bumper is completely damaged.

According to Izvestia’s source, the car had fake license plates.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic clarified that at the moment eight people are listed as dead, two of them are children. Five people, including one child, were injured. All the victims were taken to the Kizlyar Central City Hospital (TsGB).

Investigators of the Kizlyar Interdistrict Investigative Committee (IC) in the republic are checking into the accident.

All the circumstances of the incident are established. Investigators are working at the scene.

The accident happened earlier that day. The regular bus was moving along the route Moscow – Khasavyurt. Toyota went to overtake, after which there was a head-on collision with KamAZ. Then the truck drove into the oncoming lane, crashed into a bus and caught fire. According to preliminary data of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Dagestan, there were 25 people on the bus in total.