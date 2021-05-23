A video from the Ryanair emergency landing site in Minsk has appeared. The footage on May 23 is published by the TV channel REN TV…

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Ryanair’s plane, en route from Athens to Vilnius, urgently landed at the Belarusian airport on Sunday due to a message about mining. It is specified that the plane successfully landed in Minsk, sappers were working on the spot. According to journalists, a message about the threat of an explosion came to the mail of the airport call-center.

A MiG-29 fighter was raised to accompany the plane that had urgently landed in Minsk.

On Friday evening, it was reported that an emergency plane was preparing to take off to its destination.

It is also known that the Investigative Committee of Belarus opened a criminal case on the fact of a false report about the mining of an aircraft.

On board the plane was the founder of the extremist Telegram channel NEXTA in Belarus, Roman Protasevich. After the plane landed, he was detained. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus confirmed the fact of the arrest of Protasevich at the Minsk airport.

On March 27, the Minsk office of the Investigative Committee initiated the recognition of the editorial office of the Telegram channel NEXTA as a foreign extremist organization and a ban on its activities on the territory of Belarus.

In December 2020, the KGB of Belarus included the creator of NEXTA Stepan Putilo and Protasevich in the list of organizations and individuals involved in terrorist activities. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry appealed to Poland with a demand to extradite both citizens as soon as possible.