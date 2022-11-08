Izvestia publishes a video from the crash site of a Mi-2 helicopter that crashed near Kostroma.

The footage shows emergency services at the scene of the accident. The injured have already been taken to the hospital. They are given the help they need.

As noted by the Kostroma transport prosecutor Alexander Klimov, an audit of the implementation of flight safety legislation is currently underway in connection with the hard landing of the Mi-2 helicopter.

“According to preliminary data, the Mi-2 helicopter was making an air ambulance flight along the route from the city of Sharya to the city of Kostroma. An audit is currently underway. If there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken,” he specified.

Earlier, on November 8, Mi-2 crashed during an ambulance flight. As a result of the crash, one person died – a patient who was transported to the hospital. The two pilots and two paramedics who were also in the helicopter at the time of the crash survived with varying degrees of injury. It is known that at the moment the rescuers evacuated all the victims.

It is noted that the causes of the crash are currently unknown, but the main versions are pilot error and a technical malfunction of the helicopter.

It is known that the Governor of the Kostroma region Sergey Sitnikov moved to the crash site of the helicopter.