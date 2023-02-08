In Turkey, under the rubble after a strong earthquake, a dehydrated girl was rescued. Footage of the rescue of the child on Wednesday, February 8, was distributed on the Web.

The footage shows a child trapped in concrete debris being handed water in a plastic bottle cap.

On the eve of “Izvestia” published footage of the rescue of a man from the rubble in Turkey. It was reported that in the city of Malatya, a man was pulled out from under a collapsed seven-story building, who had lain under the rubble for a day and remained alive.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, 5,434 people died and 31,777 were injured. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of the natural disaster. According to the latest data, 812 people became victims of the tragedy in the country, more than 1.4 thousand people were injured.

The Turkish Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that since the first earthquake, at least 285 repeated tremors have been registered in the country. The country’s emergency services have been put on high alert. Now rescue groups of more than 12 thousand people are working on the ground.

Rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry also arrived in Turkey and Syria on February 7 to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Igor Akmaev, deputy head of the search and rescue service of the Centrospas detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said that there are still chances to find survivors under the buildings destroyed in Turkey after the earthquake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12. In addition, the head of state declared 10 provinces of the country affected by the earthquake as an emergency area and declared a state of emergency in them.