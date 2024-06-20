Footage with sounds of explosions in Kuban attacked by drones appeared online

Footage appeared online with the sounds of explosions in the Krasnodar region, which was attacked by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the night of Thursday, June 21. They are published Telegram-Shot channel,

In the footage, a series of explosions can be heard and short flashes of light are visible that accompany them. Due to loud noises, one of the cars’ siren goes off.

Eyewitnesses said they heard about four to five explosions near the village of Afipsky, where the oil refinery is located. However, the Kuban operational headquarters denied reports of a fire at this facility.

On the night of Thursday, June 20, Ukraine struck the territory of six regions of Russia with 15 drones. Three drones were shot down over the Kuban region, and six more over the Republic of Adygea. The air defense forces also shot down three drones over the Bryansk region, one each over the Rostov, Belgorod and Oryol regions.