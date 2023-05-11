Footage appeared from the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where a car with five dead was found in the river

Footage appeared from the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where a car with five dead was found in the river. Snapshots published local chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On the morning of May 11, it was reported that the car fell off a cliff into the water at the fourth kilometer of the Kaptyrevo-Subbotino road. Three women and two men were killed.

Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory

The police clarified that one of the dead was 20 years old, the rest – 19. At the scene of the accident, the police found traces of skidding.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. It is noted that the driver of the car that fell into the water was not the owner of the car. The owner has already been taken to the police to clarify the circumstances of the transfer of the vehicle to another person. Whether the car could have been stolen is not specified.

