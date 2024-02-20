Medicine has many practice branches, such as neurology, cardiology, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, dental, etc. All these are some of the famous divisions. Like them, podiatry is another speciality that focuses on feet and ankle diagnosis and their medical and surgical treatments to rectify disorders, deformities, and injuries. Generally, people think of general physicians or orthopaedists when they face any problem. If physicians fail to relieve their foot pain, they consult orthopaedists or bone specialists who look after the musculoskeletal system. However, podiatrists focus more on feet and other lower extremities because of their specialised training. So, they should be your first resort. You can find them in podiatry clinics.

You would encounter many podiatry clinics in Singapore, which makes choosing a podiatrist difficult. You can overcome this issue with some basic knowledge. Let’s delve into this.

Team

A well-established podiatric clinic will have therapists and podiatrists to help patients with foot and ankle conditions. Their diagnosis facility will be advanced and accurate. You can visit a local clinic’s website to understand who is in the team and what they do. Generally, a good clinic will have many senior physiotherapists and the principal podiatrist, besides the clinic manager and receptionists, to attend to the patients. The medical experts will be acclaimed in their area of specialisation. They must hold credible degrees in their area of work and practice experience. The longer they served hospitals and private clinics, the more dependable they could be because of their practical exposure to the situations and treatments.

Customer experience

The clinic should have some name in the area. Usually, a reputable clinic will be located in the most accessible location from businesses, schools, homes, etc. You should also check the clinic’s office hours to visit it conveniently. One with long hours and availability during weekends can be an easy option. You can seek help during emergencies. Check if they also offer surgery because some conditions may require assistance.

Services

When you meet a podiatrist, share your foot problems and symptoms. If you tried home remedies, let them know. They may want to learn about your medical history. Provide only accurate information because many conditions tend to be hereditary. Observe the doctor’s approach to your problem. At the same time, look at the clinic’s hygiene and environment. If you get minimally or non-invasive and operative treatments for various foot conditions in one place, it will be convenient to visit the place. Most modern clinics update their services by including the latest methods, such as shockwave therapy, laser treatment, orthotics, casting, etc.

If you find everything satisfactory overall, it may be the right place to relieve pain. Some people hesitate to change their decision after visiting one or two podiatric clinics. However, it’s not necessary to stop at them. The slightest hint of uneasiness or inconvenience can be enough to change your mind and search for more. Typically, any podiatry clinic with extensive services, paediatric support, and a team of expert doctors can be reliable. You can trust it to take good care of your medical needs.