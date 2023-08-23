History repeats itself. Foot Locker collapsed on the stock market in May after presenting the results of the first quarter of its fiscal year and this Wednesday it has fallen even more strongly after publishing the accounts for the second. The sportswear and footwear retailer has once again lowered its sales forecast for the year as a whole and, in further proof of how ugly things are getting, has decided to suspend the dividend. The company has also gone into the red. The shares have fallen more than 30% after the announcement and have reached a price of $14.84, its lowest since 2010.

The company is coping with weak consumption in an environment of inflation and high interest rates that have led consumers to carefully measure where they spend their money. In addition, there is competition from e-commerce and direct sales to consumers from big brands, such as Nike and Adidas. Foot Locker operates 2,599 stores in 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, plus 184 franchises in the Middle East and Asia.

Total sales decreased by 9.9%, to 1,861 million dollars, in the second quarter, compared to 2,065 million in the same period of 2022 and a little more, 10.2%, discounting the positive exchange rate impact. To make matters worse, this drop in sales has been accompanied by a significant deterioration in margins, of 460 basis points. The company blames itamong other factors, to an increase in promotional activity, which included higher sales, and an increase in shrinkage, the term often used to refer to shoplifting by customers and employees.

Therefore, the company has suffered a loss of 5 million dollars in the second quarter (0.05 dollars per share), compared to a net profit of 94 million dollars in the same period of the previous year. Despite the sales, the company’s merchandise inventories stood at $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter, up 11% from a year earlier.

no dividend

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents stood at $180 million, while debt on its balance sheet was $450 million. Financial shoes are tight. “To ensure we have the flexibility to continue to adequately fund our strategic investments, we will suspend our quarterly cash dividend beyond the October payment recently approved by our board,” said Mary Dillon, the company’s president and chief executive officer. , through a statement. Dillon has assured that when Foot Locker presents its annual results it will give more information about future dividend plans and long-term financial goals.

After the negative first half of the year, Foot Locker has lowered its sales forecast for the year as a whole. Now he expects a fall from 8% to 9%, when before he expected it from 6.5% to 8%. The earnings forecast also worsens, from a range of $2.00-2.25 per share to $1.30-1.50.

“Our second quarter was broadly in line with our expectations, despite the fact that the consumer environment remains difficult,” Dillon said in the statement. “However, in July we saw weakening trends and are adjusting our 2023 outlook to better compete with price-sensitive consumers while continuing to invest in strategic investments driving our Lace Up plan. [el nuevo plan estratégico de la compañía, presentado en marzo]”, has added.

The bad results of Foot Locker have dragged down Nike and Adidas, which have fallen close to 5% on the stock market, although they have later recovered ground.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter